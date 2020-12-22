Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has fallen lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 560 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 26,120-point plateau and it may open under mild pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns offset by vaccine optimism. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties, casinos and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 187.43 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 26,119.25 after trading between 25,998.87 and 26,365.20.

Among the actives, ANAT Sports surged 3.61 percent, while Sands China plummeted 3.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 3.07 percent, CITIC tanked 2.40 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.39 percent, AIA Group skidded 1.89 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.88 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 1.71 percent, New World Development declined 1.51 percent, CPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 1.42 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 1.40 percent, Xiaomi Corporation climbed 1.19 percent, China Life Insurance and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) both dropped 1.18 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.87 percent, Meituan and Sun Hung Kai Properties both shed 0.79 percent, Hong Kong & China gas lost 0.53 percent, Alibaba fell 0.48 percent, Power Assets slid 0.25 percent, China Resources Land dipped 0.16 percent, CNOOC rose 0.14 percent, China Mengniu dairy eased 0.11 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P both opened lower and largely stayed that way, while the NASDAQ opened higher and was mostly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow shed 200.94 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 30,015.51, while the NASDAQ climbed 65.40 points or 0.51 percent to end at 12,807.92 and the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new strain have generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill has helped prop up the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. grew slightly more than estimated in Q3 of 2020. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.95 or 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

