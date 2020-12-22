Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market turned emphatically lower again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,020-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns offset by vaccine optimism. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday with damage across the board - especially from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 142.33 points or 2.31 percent to finish at 6,023.29 after trading between 6,010.21 and 6,174.46.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 3.27 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 4.48 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga lost 5.16 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 4.55 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia declined 1.90 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 1.68 percent, Indosat tumbled 4.55 percent, Indocement dropped 4.91 percent, Semen Indonesia dipped 0.40 percent, Indofood Suskes retreated 3.19 percent, United Tractors plummeted 6.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 2.90 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered 6.62 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 5.56 percent, Timah sank 6.90 percent and Bumi Resources surrendered 6.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P both opened lower and largely stayed that way, while the NASDAQ opened higher and was mostly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow shed 200.94 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 30,015.51, while the NASDAQ climbed 65.40 points or 0.51 percent to end at 12,807.92 and the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new strain have generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill has helped prop up the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. grew slightly more than estimated in Q3 of 2020. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.95 or 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

