Technology Stocks Lift TSX To Positive Close

The Canadian stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in shares. A few top stocks from consumer discretionary and industrial sections too moved higher.

Materials and energy stocks tumbled, limiting market's upside.

News about a new U.S. stimulus bill getting the approval helped lift sentiment. The $900 billion relief package includes federal assistance for the unemployed, small businesses and healthcare providers as well as $600 in direct payments to individuals.

The relief package was attached to a $1.4 trillion government spending bill that funds the government through September 30th. The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump in the coming days.

Worries about a highly infectious new strain in the U.K., and travel restrictions imposed by several European countries weighed on sentiment and limited ' gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 51.57 points or 0.29% at 17,552.46, after scaling a low of 17,478.36 and a high of 17,572.91 intraday.

The Capped Information Technology Index spurted 4.22%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) soared nearly 12% following a rating upgrade by Credit Suisse. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) surged up 7.3% and 7.1%, respectively.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Absolute Software (ABST.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Open Text Corporation (OTEX.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) also ended with strong gains.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International (MG.TO) and Spin Master (TOY.TO) gained 4.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the industrial section, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) rallied nearly 10% and CargoJet (CJT.TO) climbed 4%. Boyd Group (BYD.TO) and Ats Automation (ATA.TO) both gained 2.2%.

Among energy stocks, Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) slid 2 to 5.2%. Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) also declined sharply.

In the materials section, MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), IamGold (IMG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) ended sharply lower.

Among financials, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) edged up marginally, while Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) declined slightly.

Healthcare stocks Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended nearly 3% down, and Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) slid 1.1%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada grew 5.9% year-on-year to C$ 1,106 in October of 2020, following a downwardly revised 6.6% gain in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News