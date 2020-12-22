Australian Market Advances

The Australian stock market is advancing on Wednesday after three straight days of losses and despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Concerns about a new strain in the UK was offset by optimism that a new $900 billion relief package will help boost the U.S. .

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 54.50 points or 0.83 percent to 6,654.10, after touching a high of 6,661.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 57.10 points or 0.83 percent to 6,902.60. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Tuesday.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher even as crude oil prices fell sharply overnight. Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos are all rising almost 1 percent each.

Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly lower. BHP Group is declining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices extended recent losses overnight. Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent, while Newcrest Mining is lower by almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.1 percent on month in November, following the flat reading in October. On a yearly basis, credit climbed 1.7 percent after gaining 1.8 percent in the previous month.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in a lackluster session as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following the recent run to record highs. Reports about a new coronavirus strain generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill helped prop up the markets. The $900 billion relief package includes federal assistance for the unemployed, small businesses and healthcare providers as well as $600 in direct payments to individuals.

While the Nasdaq climbed 65.40 points or 0.5 percent to 12,807.92, the Dow fell 200.94 points or 0.7 percent to 30,015.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.66 points or 0.2 percent to 3,687.26.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about the outlook for energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. WTI crude for February ended down $0.95 or about 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

