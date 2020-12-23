Delta 9 Completes Final Services Milestone Under Deal With Alicanto Gardens

Canada-based cannabis company Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. said Tuesday it has completed its final services milestone under a Strategic Cooperation Agreement or SCA with its Micro Cultivation partner, Alicanto Gardens Ltd.

Last week, Alicanto said it reached its final milestone under the SCA with Delta 9 Cannabis and received its cannabis micro cultivation licenses from Health Canada.

As one of Delta 9's Micro Cultivation partners, Alicanto had entered into the SCA with the company. Under the SCA, Delta 9 had said it will provide services relating to the cannabis production, development of standard operating procedures, and sanitation programs.

Delta 9 also agreed on marketing services to develop the Alicanto brand, and other services to support the Health Canada license acquisition.

"We are thrilled that Alicanto has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key 'Grow Pod' systems and has already received approval from the RM of Morris, Manitoba to build out a second production facility that will include another twelve Grow Pods," said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9.

Delta 9's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers.

Alicanto's production facility was designed and built using this turnkey Grow Pod system.

Delta 9 said that once cultivation begins at Alicanto's production facility, it plans to buy the cannabis products from Alicanto for distribution through its own distribution network and branded retail stores.

Alicanto has developed a micro cultivation facility on an 80-acre parcel of land, about ten minutes from Morris and an hour south of Winnipeg. This new facility houses a micro cultivation license, including twelve new grow pod systems, and a proprietary craft growing approach developed by Delta 9.

Alicanto's initial plan is to focus on growing a single strain of high Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC before expanding its product offering.

Delta 9 has currently licensed more than 100 Grow Pods in third-party facilities across Canada.

