Malaysia Consumer Prices Fall Further In November

Malaysia's consumer prices fall further in November, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.5 percent fall in October. Economists had expected prices to fall again by 1.5 percent.

The annual fall was largely driven by the decline in transportation cost, as prices fell 11.1 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 3.3 percent yearly in November. Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 0.5 percent and those of furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance fell 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in November.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in November.

During the January to November period, consumer prices fell 1.7 percent from the same period last year.

