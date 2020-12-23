European Economics Preview: Germany Import Price Data Due

Import prices from Germany and producer prices from France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany import price figures for November. Economists forecast import prices to fall 4 percent annually, following a 3.9 percent decrease in October.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes producer prices for November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to issue revised quarterly national accounts for the third quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the had expanded 16.7 percent sequentially.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases and consumer confidence survey results. Economists forecast the business confidence index to rise to 90.5 in December from 90.2 in November.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is seen at 6.2 percent in November versus 6.1 percent in October.

