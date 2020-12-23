Japan Leading Index More Than Estimated

Japan's leading index rose more than estimated in October, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 94.3 in October from 93.3 in September. In the initial estimate, the reading was 93.8.

The coincident index increased to 89.4 in October from 84.8 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 89.7.

The lagging index rose to 91.2 in October versus 89.9 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 91.7.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.