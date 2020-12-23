Lithuania Industrial Production Rises In November

Lithuania's industrial production rose in November, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in November.

Manufacturing output grew 0.1 percent annually in November. Excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing increased 3.2 percent.

Production in mining and quarrying gained 22.2 percent.

Meanwhile, production in water supply, and waste management decreased 1.5 percent and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply fell 2.7 percent.

Among the major industrial groupings, production of energy declined 9.6 percent and that of consumer durables rose 2.9 percent in November. Production of capital goods declined 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods grew 8.9 percent and those of durable goods increased 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.3 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent yearly in November and declined 1.2 percent from a month ago.

