Spain Producer Prices Continue To Fall In November

Spain's producer prices continued to fall in November, data released by the statistical office INE revealed Wednesday.

Producer prices were down 2.8 percent year-on-year in November, but much slower than the 4.2 percent decrease logged in October.

Excluding energy, producer price growth improved to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month.

Data showed that consumer goods prices gained 0.8 percent and capital goods prices moved up 1 percent, while intermediate goods prices remained flat in November. On the other hand, energy prices declined 10 percent.

Economic News

