Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Higher On Stimulus Approval

The approval of a $900 billion relief package might be the triggering factor on Thursday. At the same time, President Trump has asked Congress to amend it and to increase the individual check from $600 to $2000.

A slew of economic data also will attract the attention of investors.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positively.

As of 7.01 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down1.50 points.

The U.S. major averages closed mixed for the second straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq climbed 65.40 points or 0.5 percent to 12,807.92, the Dow fell 200.94 points or 0.7 percent to 30,015.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.66 points or 0.2 percent to 3,687.26.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, down from the previous increase of 1.3 percent.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 875K, while it was up 885K in the prior week.

The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.7 percent in October.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for October is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it grew 1.7 percent in the previous month.

The Commerce and the Housing and Urban Development Department's New Home Sales for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 989K, while it was up 999K in the previous month.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for December is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 81.0, while it was81.4 percent in the previous month.

Two-year Treasury Floating Rate or FRN Note auction will be published at 11.30 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the Crude Oil Inventories were down 3.1 million barrels, while the Gasoline Inventories were up 1.0 million barrels. EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 12.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the Gas stock was down 122 bcf.



Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday. Chinese shares. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended up 25.54 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,382.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 223.85 points, or 0.86 percent, to 26,343.10.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average inched up 88.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 26,524.79, after hitting a three-week low on Tuesday. The broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent higher at 1,765.21.

Australian rose notably to snap a three-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 43.50 points, or 0.66 percent, at 6,643.10. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 47.10 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish at 6,892.60.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is gaining 78.04 points or 0.57 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 9.70 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 0.60 points or 0.01 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.52 percent.

