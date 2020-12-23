U.S. Durable Goods Orders Climb More Than Expected In November

Partly reflecting a jump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders climbed by 0.9 percent in November after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in October.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.6 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in November after surging up by 1.9 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

