Upbeat Economic Data May Generate Early Buying Interest

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a modestly higher open on Wednesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

The may benefit from the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the Labor Department showing a significant pullback in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended December 19th.

The unexpected pullback came after jobless claims reached their highest level since early September in the previous week.

The Commerce Department also released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of November.

However, uncertainty about a relief package approved by Congress may lead to cautious trading after President Donald Trump slammed the bill as a "disgrace" in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Trump called on Congress to amend the bill to increase the direct payments to individuals to $2,000 from $600 and "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items."

Democrats expressed support for increasing the size of the direct payments, but the idea is likely to face resistance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The stimulus is attached to a government spending bill that Trump needs to sign by Monday to avoid a government shutdown.

Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday following the recovery from the early sell-off seen on Monday. The Dow and the Nasdaq moved in opposite directions, while the S&P 500 spent the day lingering near the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually closed mixed for the second straight day. While the Nasdaq climbed 65.40 points or 0.5 percent to 12,807.92, the Dow fell 200.94 points or 0.7 percent to 30,015.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.66 points or 0.2 percent to 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new coronavirus strain generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill helped prop up the markets.

The $900 billion relief package includes federal assistance for the unemployed, small businesses and healthcare providers as well as $600 in direct payments to individuals.

The relief package was attached to a $1.4 trillion government spending bill that funds the government through September 30th. The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump in the coming days.

The upcoming holidays also contributed to light trading activity, but some traders are likely to stick around for a slew of U.S. economic data on Wednesday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. grew by slightly more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2020.

The report showed the spike in gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 33.4 percent from the previously reported 33.1 percent. Economists had expected the jump in GDP to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the unexpected upward revision primarily reflected larger increases in consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors released a separate report showing existing home sales pulled back in the month of November.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 2.5 percent to an annual rate of 6.69 million in November after jumping by 4.4 percent to a revised rate of 6.86 million in October.

Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 2.2 percent to a rate of 6.70 million from the 6.85 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Conference Board also released a report showing consumer confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly decrease in the month of December, with the report also showing a substantial downward revision to the reading on consumer confidence in November.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slid to 88.6 in December from a downwardly revised 92.9 in November.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 97.0 from the 96.1 originally reported for the previous month.

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 3.1 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.

Considerable weakness was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index ended the session at its lowest closing level in a month.

Energy, banking, and steel stocks also saw significant weakness on the day, while notable strength among networking and software stocks contributed to the advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are inching up $0.04 to $47.06 a barrel after slumping $0.95 to $47.02 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,873, up $2.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,870.30. On Tuesday, gold fell $12.50.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.51 yen compared to the 103.64 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.2179 compared to yesterday's $1.2163.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday as worries over a new Covid-19 strain eased and U.S. lawmakers approved a $900 billion relief package for the world's biggest economy.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants an increase in the stimulus checks for individuals to $2,000 from $600, or he may veto the legislation.

Chinese shares rose after a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) was found to be safe and triggered immune responses in early and mid-stage trials.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 25.54 points, or 0.8 percent, at 3,382.32. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 223.85 points, or 0.9 percent, to 26,343.10.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains even as the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 748 new cases of the coronavirus, up 185 from Tuesday.

The Nikkei 225 Index inched up 88.40 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,524.79, after hitting a three-week low on Tuesday. The broader Topix closed 0.2 percent higher at 1,765.21.

Tech shares gained ground on reports that Apple is foraying into making its own self-driving, electric cars. Advantest jumped 2.5 percent and Tokyo Electron added 1.4 percent.

Healthcare stocks also rose as Covid-19 worries mount. Daiichi Sankyo climbed 2.9 percent. Automakers took a hit after reports that the government would set a goal of banning new sales of gasoline-powered cars by the mid-2030s. Honda Motor lost 2.3 percent and Nissan Motor gave up 3.1 percent.

In economic news, minutes of the Bank of Japan's October rate review showed that several board members saw room to debate tweaks to the central bank's massive stimulus program.

Australian markets rose notably to snap a three-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index ended up 43.50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,643.10, after having fallen over 2 percent over the past three sessions on concerns about a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus.

The broader All Ordinaries Index gained 47.10 points, or 0.7 percent, to finish at 6,892.60 as New South Wales, the site of a new virus outbreak in Australia, relaxed virus curbs ahead of Christmas.

Tech stocks outperformed, with Afterpay and Wisetech Global climbing 1.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Healthcare stocks also advanced, with regenerative medicine company Orthocell climbing 7.3 percent after it received approval for its nerve repair device CelGro to be used in the Australian dental market. Mesoblast soared 9.2 percent.

Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB rose between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent, while miners ended broadly lower after a fall in iron ore prices.

Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum gained 1-2 percent despite crude oil prices falling sharply overnight.

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, the Reserve Bank of Australia said today after a flat reading in October. On a yearly basis, credit climbed 1.7 percent after gaining 1.8 percent in the previous month.

Seoul stocks rebounded after the previous session's plunge amid strong advances by tech giants. The benchmark Kospi surged up 26.14 points, or 1 percent, to 2,759.82 as foreign investors turned net buyers after a four-session selling streak.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.2 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 3.1 percent. LG Electronics soared 29.6 percent after the firm unveiled plans to spin off some its electric-car components into a new joint venture with Canadian auto parts company Magna International Inc.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Wednesday as Brexit talks edged towards their final deadline and France reopened its borders with the U.K. to travelers and truck drivers who test negative for Covid-19.

Political editor Robert Peston said a trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union is possible on Wednesday after progress in talks on fishing rights.

The EU is making a "final push" to strike a trade deal with Britain, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday before meeting EU ambassadors in Brussels.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent.

Daimler has rallied after business newspaper Handelsblatt reported the luxury carmaker is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of Daimler Trucks in late 2021.

Personal care company L'Oréal has also risen after it signed an agreement to acquire Japan's Takami Co., which markets the TAKAMI skincare brand.

British Land Co. shares have edged up slightly. The property development and investment company announced its agreement to sell a 75 percent interest in a portfolio of three buildings in the West End to Allianz Real Estate, acting on behalf of several Allianz Group companies, for 401 million pounds.

On the other hand, software company Sage Group is moving lower after entering into an agreement for the sale of its businesses in Asia and Australia (excluding global products) to The Access Group.

Drug maker Roche Group has also dipped. The company said that the European Commission has approved Phesgo for the treatment of early and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

U.S. Economic Reports

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed a significant pullback in the week ended December 19th, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Wednesday.

The report said initial jobless claims slid to 803,000, a decrease of 89,000 from the previous week's revised level of 892,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 885,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Partly reflecting a jump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders climbed by 0.9 percent in November after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.8 percent in October.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.6 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in November after surging up by 1.9 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing a steep drop in U.S. personal income in the month of November.

The report said personal income slumped by 1.1 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.6 percent in October.

Economists had expected personal income to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.7 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said personal spending also fell by 0.4 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October.

Personal spending was expected to edge down by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of November.

Economists expect new home sales to dip by 0.3 percent in November, matching the modest decrease seen in October.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of December at 10 am ET.

The consumer sentiment index for December is expected to be downwardly revised to 81.3 from a preliminary reading of 81.4, which was up from 76.9 in November.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended December 18th.

Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 3.3 million barrels after declining by 3.1 million barrels in the previous week.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) are skyrocketing in pre-market trading after the pharmaceutical company announced positive topline results from a Phase III study of SPN-812 in adults for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Cloud software company Cloudera (CLDR) is also likely to see initial strength after revealing in a SEC filing that it has reached an agreement for a $500 million term loan it plans to use for general corporate purposes including stock repurchases.

Shares of OraSure Technologies (OSUR) are also moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the provider of medical testing devices and services said its OMNIgene•ORAL collection device was included in the FDA Emergency Use Authorization amendment granted to 3B BlackBio Biotech.

