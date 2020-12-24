Dutch GDP Grows More Than Initial Estimate In Q3

The Dutch grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter, final data from Statistics Netherlands revealed Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded 7.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing an 8.5 percent decline seen in the second quarter. The third quarter rate was revised up from 7.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP shrank 2.5 percent, but slower than the 9.4 percent decline posted in the second quarter.

The expenditure-side breakdown showed that household consumption was revised down while government spending growth was upwardly revised. Household spending moved up 8.9 percent and government expenditure rose 7.2 percent sequentially.

Gross fixed capital formation also climbed 7.2 percent in the third quarter. Exports of goods and services advanced 8.3 percent and imports of goods and services rose 6.7 percent.

Data showed that employment increased by 165,000 in the third quarter from the previous quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.