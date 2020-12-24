logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

SWK Holdings' Enteris BioPharma Gets $2.5 Mln Milestone Payment From Cara Therapeutics

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

SWK Holdings Corp. (SWKH), a specialty finance company focused on life sciences, said Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma, received a second milestone payment of $2.5 million from Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

The milestone payment is related to the license agreement for Peptelligence oral formulation technology utilized in Oral KORSUVA, the oral formulation of Cara's first-in-class KOR agonist, CR845/difelikefalin.

SWK Holdings noted that it is entitled to receive $1.5 million of this milestone payment according to the contractual splits agreed to in the Enteris acquisition agreement.

This milestone payment follows an earlier milestone payment of $2.5 million received in October, of which SWK Holdings received $1.5 million.

SWK Holdings is eligible to receive additional potential milestone payments over upcoming quarters, subject to the achievement of certain development milestones for Oral KORSUVA.

In August 2019, Enteris and Cara entered into a licensing agreement whereby Enteris granted to Cara a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to the Peptelligence technology to develop, manufacture and commercialize Oral KORSUVA worldwide, excluding Japan and South Korea.

Enteris is eligible to receive milestone payments upon the successful achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones and low single-digit royalties based on net sales in the licensed territory.

Oral KORSUVA was manufactured using Enteris' Peptelligence technology, which is designed to enable the oral delivery of peptides and BCS class II, III and IV small molecules.

Oral KORSUVA is currently the subject of three separate late-stage clinical trials for pruritus in patients with hepatic impairment due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), stage III-V chronic kidney disease (CKD), and atopic dermatitis (AD).

In December 2019, Cara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of Oral KORSUVA for the treatment of pruritus in patients with stage III-IV (moderate-to-severe) chronic kidney disease.

Cara has said it plans to complete an End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA in the first quarter of 2021 and initiate the safety portion of the Phase 3 program in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Walmart Administers Its First Covid Vaccine In New Mexico
Walmart said it started administering its first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers in the state of New Mexico. The retail giant said the recently approved Moderna vaccine was given to pharmacists at select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs. The company is in discussions with other states to support their vaccine administration efforts.
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton Steps Down
Jay Clayton has resigned as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Clayton previously had said that he would step down by the end of the year. He began his tenure in May 2017.
CLS Gourmet Recalls Various Meat Products
CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Co. is recalling around 128,841 pounds of various meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS. The recall involves around ten raw and fully cooked meat products that were produced and distributed between April 29, 2020 and December 5, 2020.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap