U.S. Stocks Modestly Higher Amid News Of Post-Brexit Trade Deal

After closing mixed for two consecutive sessions, stocks have moved modestly higher in early trading on Thursday. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although buying interest has remained somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the day but remain in positive territory. The Dow is up 39.88 points or 0.1 percent at 30,169.71, the Nasdaq is up 56.63 points or 0.4 percent at 12,827.74 and the S&P 500 is up 9.81 points or 0.3 percent at 3,699.82.

The modest strength on Wall Street may partly reflect recent upward momentum, which propelled the major averages to new record highs last week.

News that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement has also generated some positive sentiment.

The news of the agreement comes just a week before a December 31st deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

"It has been a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

The rollout of vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year.

Nonetheless, many traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas weekend, with the scheduled to close at 1 pm ET.

Despite the uptick by the broader markets, energy stocks have shown a significant move back to the downside after turning in some of the market's best performances on Wednesday.

The weakness among energy stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for February delivery slipping $0.06 to $48.06 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.6 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.3 percent.

Airline and banking stocks are also giving back ground after moving sharply higher in the previous session, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day, with the German markets closed for the holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after coming under pressure in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2 basis points at 0.935 percent.

