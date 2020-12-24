Canadian Market Up Slightly In Cautious Trade

The Canadian stock market is up slightly a little past noon on Thursday amid cautious moves by investors.

Optimism about economic recovery thanks to the rollout of vaccines, and news about the European Union and the U.K. striking a post-Brexit trade agreement are aiding sentiment.

With the market scheduled to close at 1 PM ET for Christmas Eve, trading activity is quite subdued.

Shares from utilities and sections are finding support, while healthcare, energy and consumer discretionary stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 11.16 points or 0.07% at 17,603.73 around noon. The index touched a low of 17,568.49 and a high of 17,641.69 earlier.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada rose 12.9% to C$ 9.4 billion in November, the third highest on record. Building permits had plunged by a revised 12.6% a month earlier.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) shares are up 5.75% after TransAlta Corp. (TA.TO) announced that it is selling power transmission assets in Canada and the United States to its majority owned subsidiary TransAlta Renewables Inc. for $439 million. TransAlta Corp. shares are up 5%.

Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) is gaining 5.3% and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is up 5%. Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) are up 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and CargoJet (CJT.TO) are up 1.3 to 2%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) shares are down by about 5%. The company has filed a lawsuit against UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, alleging "continued, unauthorized use" of Canopy's patented processes for extracting cannabidiol or CBD from cannabis plant material. The lawsuit alleges that GW Pharma's anti-seizure drug, Epidiolex is produced using Canopy's patented extraction process.

Magna International (MG.TO), which ended with a hefty gain on Wednesday, is down by about 3.1% on profit taking. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are also down sharply.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com