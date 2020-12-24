Japanese Market Little Changed

The Japanese stock market is little changed in Christmas trading on Friday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street in a holiday-shortened trading session amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Investors turned cautious amid the continued surge in the number of cases in Japan and on mixed Japanese economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is edging up 9.10 points or 0.03 percent to 26,677.45, after climbing to a high of 26,716.61 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed near a three-decade high on Thursday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is rising 0.5 percent, while Tokyo Electron is down 0.2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a slightly stronger yen. Canon is rising 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent, while Sony is lower by more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent, while Honda is down 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging up 0.1 percent each.

Among the other major gainers, Nippon Yusen is gaining almost 6 percent, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is rising more than 5 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines is higher by almost 4 percent.

Conversely, Pacific Metals and Taiheiyo Cement are losing almost 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 103 yen-range on Friday.

In economic news, data showed that Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent in November from 3.1 percent in October.

Meanwhile, core consumer prices in Tokyo fell 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier, compared to a 0.7 percent decline in November.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement comes just a week before a December 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit. The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. Nevertheless, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued.

The Dow rose 70.04 points or 0.2 percent to 30,199.87, the Nasdaq rose 33.62 points or 0.3 percent to 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.05 points or 0.4 percent to 3,703.06.

The major European turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with the German markets closed for the holidays. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

