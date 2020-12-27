Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary November numbers for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, industrial production was up 4.0 percent on month and down 3.0 percent on year.

The Philippines will see November figures for retail sales; in October, sales were up 1.2 percent on year.

Singapore will release November numbers for producer prices; in October, producer prices were down 9.6 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were up 0.6 percent on year and exports were down an annual 1.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD36.8 billion.

Thailand will provide November data for industrial production; in October, industrial production was down 0.54 percent on year.

Finally, the in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Monday in observance of Boxing Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

