KOSPI May See Profit Taking From Record Closing High

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the South Korea stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 70 points or 2.7 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI now sits just above the 2,800-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 47.04 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 2,806.86 after trading between 2,762.60 and 2,812.16. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 20 trillion won. There were 593 gainers and 246 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.37 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.30 percent, Hana Financial accelerated 2.58 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 5.28 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 6.28 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.72 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 1.62 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.49 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 2.71 percent, S-Oil rallied 1.92 percent, POSCO perked 1.31 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.82 percent, KEPCO added 0.75 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 1.08 percent, Kia Motors rose 0.49 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

