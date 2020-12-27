Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Malaysia stock market had turned lower again - one day after halting the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 3.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,640-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financials and glove makers were mitigated by support from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index fell 6.33 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 1,641.17 after trading between 1,636.98 and 1,649.71. Volume was 6.677 billion shares worth 2.830 billion ringgit. There were 587 decliners and 514 gainers.

Among the actives, Supermax plummeted 1.59 percent, while Genting plunged 1.55 percent, Top Glove tanked 1.14 percent, IOI Corporation and Press Metal both surged 1.14 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.12 percent, Telekom Malaysia skidded 1.11 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 1.10 percent, Petronas Chemicals declined 1.06 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 0.83 percent, RHB Capital rallied 0.73 percent, MISC climbed 0.62 percent, Maybank surrendered 0.59 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.58 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.48 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.48 percent, Maxis shed 0.39 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.39 percent, Public Bank lost 0.19 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.19 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.18 percent and Sime Darby and Axiata were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

