Singapore Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, the Singapore stock market had tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,800-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The STI finished modestly higher in Thursday's half-day session following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index collected 8.64 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 2,842.04 after trading between 2,834.14 and 2,847.80. Volume was 859.8 million shares worth 433.05 million Singapore dollars. There were 173 gainers and 155 decliners.

Among the actives, Wilmar International surged 1.55 percent, while City Developments soared 1.14 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 1.12 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust accelerated 1.02 percent, Singapore Airlines rallied 0.95 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plunged 0.93 percent, CapitaLand jumped 0.93 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 0.86 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.69 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.60 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.59 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.48 percent, DBS Group added 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank gained Ascendas REIT lost 0.34 percent, SATS rose 0.25 percent and Dairy Farm International, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SembCorp Industries, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

Closer to home, Singapore will release November numbers for producer prices later today; in October, producer prices were down 9.6 percent on year.

