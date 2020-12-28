Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Slows In November

Lithuania's retail sales rose for the seventh month in a row in November, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in November, after a 8.4 percent rise in October.

Sales of non-food stores increased 13.1 percent annually in November and sales in specialized stores rose 6.1 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 4.3 percent, each.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent in November.

For the January to November period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 2.9 percent from the same period of the previous year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.