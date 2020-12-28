Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improve In December

Finland's consumer and industrial confidence improved in December, separate survey results showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -4.6 in December from -4.8 in November, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, households' intention to spend money on durable goods declined slightly in December.



Meanwhile, views on the current state of the own , expectations concerning Finland's economy and expectation concerning one's own economy increased in December.

The data was collected from 1,133 persons between December 1 and 16.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose eight points to -5 in December from -13 in November. The reading was well below the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator increased to -15 in December from -16 in November. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -6.

Likewise, the service sector confidence indicator rose to -11 points in December from -13 in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence gained two points to -1 in December, which was same as the long-term average of -1.

