Sensex, Nifty Record New Closing Highs As Stocks Climb On U.S. Stimulus, Brexit News

Indian stock indices Sensex and the Nifty posted fresh all-time closing highs on Monday as investors indulged in some hectic buying almost across the board.

Continued optimism about vaccines, and news about U.S. President Donald Trump signing a coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday contributed to the buoyant mood in the market.

The market also reacted to news about the European Union and the UK reaching an agreement on fair competition and fishing rights.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 380.21 points or 0.81% at 47,353.75 after hitting a new intraday high of 17,406.72. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty settled with a gain of 123.95 points or 0.9% at 13,873.20, after scaling a new high at 13,885.30.

Bank, capital goods, metal, consumer durables, consumer discretionary, oil and realty stocks moved up sharply. Several stocks from power and automobile sectors too posted impressive gains.

Among the top gainers in the Sensex, Titan Industries and State Bank of India, both ended stronger by 3.15%, Larsen & Toubro advanced 2.2%, UltraTech Cement surged up nearly 2% and IndusInd Bank added 1.7%.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints also closed on a firm note. Reliance Industries gained about 0.5%.

Nifty stock JSW Steel surged up 5.85%. Tata Motors rallied 5.6%. HDFC Life and SBI Life gained 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. GAIL India, IOC, Grasim Industries, BPCL and Hindalco also ended notably higher.

Biocon shares slid after USFDA issued defrerred action on the biologics license application for a proposed biosimilar to Avastin.

Lupin edged higher after the company launched Meloxicam capsules in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths, after receiving approval from USFDA.

NIIT Ltd shares climbed 3.6% after the company announced that its board has given approval for a Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

Vedanta Resources Ltd has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 percent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore. The stock gained about 0.65%.

The market breadth was quite strong. On BSE, 2019 stocks advanced and 1000 stocks drifted lower, while 178 stocks ended flat.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation for $900 billion in coronavirus economic aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending, providing support for millions of Americans and averting a government shutdown.

"I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more," Mr. Trump said in a statement.

