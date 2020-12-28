Trump Signing Relief Bill May Generate Early Buying Interest

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher opening on Monday as trading resumes following the long holiday weekend.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to news that President Donald Trump has finally signed a $2.3 trillion government spending bill that includes approximately $900 billion in relief funds.

Trump had previously resisted signing the legislation, calling for $600 in direct payments to individuals to be increased to $2,000.

House Democrats are set to vote on an increase in the direct payments later today, while Trump has called on the Republican-controlled Senate to do the same.

Trading activity is likely to be relatively subdued, however, with many traders likely to remain away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Friday.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep traders on the sidelines, although reports on home prices, pending home sales, and weekly jobless claims may attract attention in the coming days.

After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks fluctuated over the course of a holiday-shortened trading day on Thursday. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The major averages all ended the day in positive territory after closing mixed for two straight days. The Dow rose 70.04 points or 0.2 percent to 30,199.87, the Nasdaq rose 33.62 points or 0.3 percent to 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.05 points or 0.4 percent to 3,703.06.

For the holiday-shortened week, the major averages turned in a mixed performance. The S&P 500 dipped by 0.2 percent, while the Dow inched up by 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq rose by 0.4 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement.

The news of the agreement comes just a week before a December 31st deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

"It has been a long and winding road but we have got a good deal to show for it," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "It is fair, it is a balanced deal and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year.

Uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued, however, as President Donald Trump expressed opposition to the bill.

House Democrats sought to increase the direct payments included in the bill to $2,000, as the president called for but were blocked by Republicans.

Meanwhile, Democrats blocked the GOP's efforts to address the foreign aid included in the package, which was another one of Trump's concerns about the bill.

The relief package was attached to a government spending bill, and Trump risks a government shutdown next Tuesday is he does not sign the legislation.

Nonetheless, many traders remained on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas weekend, with the closing earlier than usual.

Despite the uptick by the broader markets, most of the major sectors ended the session showing only modest moves on the day.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.

Natural gas and airline stocks also gave back ground after moving sharply higher on Wednesday, while notable strength was visible among housing, semiconductor and commercial real estate stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.23 to $48.36 a barrel after inching up $0.11 to $48.23 a barrel last Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $5.10 to $1,883.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $5.10 to $1,888.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.62 yen versus the 103.43 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.2216 compared to last Thursday's $1.2193.

Asia

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday in subdued post-Christmas trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday, just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace."

Trump's approval of the legislation extended unemployment benefits being paid to about 14 million people into March and also averted a federal government shutdown.

Chinese shares closed little changed, while Hong Kong shares declined after Beijing stepped up its regulation of China's sector.

China's central bank reportedly ordered Ant Group, an Alibaba affiliate, to rectify its operations and comply with regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group said it has increased its share repurchase program to $10 billion from $6 billion.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.72 points to 3,397.29, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 71.93 points or 0.3 percent to 26,314.63.

In Hong Kong, shares of Alibaba fell 8.9 percent, while Meituan lost 7.8 percent and Tencent dropped 7.1 percent.

Japanese shares closed higher following news that Trump signed the U.S. coronavirus relief bill. Nevertheless, investors turned cautious after data showed that Japanese industrial output stalled in November and the country confirmed its first case of the new COVID-19 strain in a Tokyo resident who recently returned from Britain.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 197.42 points or 0.7 percent to 26,854.03, while the broader Topix closed 9.63 points or 0.5 percent higher at 1,788.04.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group added 0.2 percent and Fast Retailing rose 0.7 percent. Toyota advanced more than 1 percent after the automaker said its global production increased 7 percent in November from a year earlier.

Among the major gainers, Kawasaki Heavy Industries rose more than 5 percent, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hino Motors gained almost 5 percent each.

The Nikkei reported that Mitsubishi Heavy is constructing the world's largest steel plant that is capable of attaining net-zero carbon dioxide emissions at a complex of Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine.

Conversely, Sharp Corp. fell more than 3 percent, while JTEKT Corp., Dena Co. and J Front Retailing all lost almost 3 percent each.

In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was flat on a seasonally adjusted basis in November. That missed expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in October.

Seoul stocks closed at a record high following news that Trump has signed the coronavirus relief and government funding bill. However, the market pared early gains amid worries about the new, highly transmissible coronavirus strain that was confirmed in three arrivals into the country from Britain.

The benchmark Kospi added 1.74 points to finish at 2,808.60 after rising to an all-time high of 2,834.59 in early trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.2 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix lost 2.1 percent. Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.3 percent and steelmaker POSCO advanced 0.9 percent.

The Australian and New Zealand markets were closed on Monday in observance of Boxing Day.

Europe

European stocks have moved sharply higher on Monday following a mostly higher Asian performance, as the European Union launched a massive coronavirus vaccination drive, and as the U.K. and the EU announced a Brexit trade deal.

In the subdued post-Christmas trading, investor sentiment also reflected the U.S. law signed by President Donald Trump providing additional stimulus.

The German DAX Index has surged up by 1.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.1 percent, while the U.K. markets are closed for Boxing Day.

On Sunday, Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and government spending package that will restore unemployment benefits to millions of Americans. His move averted a partial federal government shutdown.

Trump's signing of the bill that contains $900 billion in pandemic relief comes just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace."

In France, virus vaccination was kickstarted on Sunday after the French High Authority for Health authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

In economic news, Spain retail sales declined at a faster pace in November, by 4.3 percent on a yearly basis that was bigger than the 3 percent decline logged in October, according to the data released by the statistical office INE.

Further, Dutch producer confidence improved in December to its highest level since March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed.

In Germany, BMW has moved to the upside. The luxury car maker reportedly plans to increase its electric vehicle productions. According to German daily Augsburger Allgemeine, the company plans to produce an additional 250,000 electric cars in next three years.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of its auction of $58 billion worth of two-year notes at 11:30 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of its auction of $59 billion worth of five-year notes.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Myovant Sciences (MYOV) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the drug company announced to a collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) to jointly develop and commercialize ORGOVYX and relugolix combination tablet and share profits and expenses in the U.S. and Canada.

IMV Inc. (IMV) is also likely to see initial strength after the biopharmaceutical company said it is encouraged by the data generated from early stage trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

On the other hand, shares of Aliababa (BABA) may come under pressure after concerns about a crackdown by Chinese regulators have overshadowed news that the e-commerce giant is increasing its share buyback program to $10 billion.

