South Korea Consumer Confidence Sinks In December - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea tumbled in December, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday after its Composite Consumer Sentiment Index (CCSI) came in with a score of 89.8 - down sharply from 97.9 in November.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was three points lower than in November at 86, and that concerning the future outlook for living standards was five points lower at 89.

Sentiment related to future household income was three points lower than in November at 93, and that concerning future household spending was five points lower at 99.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was 16 points lower than in November at 56, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was 10 points lower at 81.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 1.8 percent.

Economic News

