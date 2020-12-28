Indonesia Shares Tipped To Open Higher On Tuesday

The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had surrendered almost 160 points or 2.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,090-point plateau and it's got a positive lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is optimistic thanks to Brexit and stimulus news, although profit taking may set in as the day progresses. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 70.26 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 6,093.55 after trading between 5,979.90 and 6,095.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.62 percent, while Bank Mandiri jumped 1.95 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga surged 7.43 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia gained 2.38 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.97 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia perked 2.91 percent, Indosat soared 7.62 percent, Indocement gathered 3.20 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.80 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.47 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 4.48 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 8.99 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 4.90 percent, Timah accelerated 6.06 percent, Bukit Asam dropped 1.04 percent, Bumi Resources advanced 2.74 percent and Astra International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 204.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 30,403.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 94.69 points or 0.74 percent to end at 12,899.42 and the S&P 500 gained 32.30 points or 0.87 percent to close at 3,735.36.

The strength on Wall Street came in reaction to news that President Donald Trump finally signed a $2.3 trillion government spending bill that includes approximately $900 billion in relief funds.

Trading activity remained subdued, however, with many traders still away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Friday.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on travel in several places raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.61 or 1.3 percent at $47.62 a barrel.

