Cannaflower Launches New Line Of Smokable Cannabis Products

Cannaflower, formerly known as Berkshire CBD, said it has launched a new line of low THC, High CBD cannabinoid-rich smokable flower products. The new smokable hemp flower strains have been genetically engineered to comply with federal legal requirements and will be sold nationwide.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Cannaflower noted that the 2018 Farm Bill paved the way to open up a whole new market of low THC cannabis products that are federally legal. This includes the cultivation and sale of high CBD, low THC cannabis flower.

While the flower looks identical to traditional cannabis flower, it's low THC content makes it both federally legal and more accessible to many consumers, Cannaflower noted.

"There is an emerging movement among artisan cultivators and consumers focused on premium grade smokable flower with federally compliant levels of THC. In this new marketplace of artisan smokable hemp flower, Cannaflower is leading the charge," said Cannaflower CEO and Co-Founder Will Trienens.

Cannflower's product line includes indoor and sungrown flower strains available in 3.5 gram, 7 gram, and 1 ounce loose bags, in addition to pre rolls and pre roll tins. The company cultivates, processes and manicures hybridized hemp genetics that can be directly traced to established cannabis strains.

"Cannaflower customers will recognize strains like 'OG Kush, Hawaiian Haze, and Sour Space Candy. Cannaflower's low-THC versions of these strains have all been artfully bred directly from these famous parent cultivars," said COO Perrin Hendrick.

Cannaflower's cannabis flower is available directly to consumers in all 50 states in the U.S. through its online store. In addition, the company is offering wholesale partnership opportunities to retailers throughout the country.



Cannaflower products are currently available in more than 200 brick and mortar stores in 36 states.

All Cannaflower products receive third-party, certified lab testing to verify they contain less than the legal limit of 0.3 percent THC at the time of harvest. All orders are shipped in heat-sealed packaging, with certificates of analyses.

