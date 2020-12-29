Philippine Producer Prices Fall In November

Philippine's producer prices declined in November, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.3 percent decline in October.

Prices for petroleum products declined 10.8 percent annually in November and prices for paper and paper products decreased 10.2 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for furniture and fixtures grew 18.2 percent and beverages increased 5.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.