Portugal Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Portugal's retail sales declined for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in November, following an 0.4 percent decrease in October. In September, sales grew 0.6 percent.

Sales of non-food products decreased 9.7 percent annually in November and those of food products fell 9.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped 3.2 percent in November, after a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month. Sales declined for the first time in three months.

Economic News

