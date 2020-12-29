Sweden Trade Surplus Decline November

Sweden's trade surplus decreased in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus decreased to SEK 1.4 billion in November from SEK 2.6 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was SEK 5.0 billion.

On an annual basis, exports declined 3.0 percent in November and imports decreased 2.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 20.6 billion in November, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 19.2 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.1 billion in November and October. In September, the trade surplus was SEK 4.3 billion.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household lending grew 5.3 percent yearly in November.

