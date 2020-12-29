New Rules Require Remote ID For Drones

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has made it mandatory for drones to possess Remote Identification (Remote ID) to fly over people and at night.

Federal aviation regulations currently prohibit covered drone operations over people, and at night unless the operator obtains a waiver from the FAA. The new FAA regulations jointly provide increased flexibility to conduct certain small UAS without obtaining waiver.

Remote ID will help mitigate risks associated with expanded drone operations, such as flights over people and at night, and both rules support technological and operational innovation and advancements, DOT said in a press release.

"These final rules carefully address safety, security and privacy concerns while advancing opportunities for innovation and utilization of drone ," said Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

Remote ID is a major step toward the full integration of drones into the national airspace system. It provides identification of drones in flight as well as the location of their control stations, providing crucial information to national security agencies and law enforcement partners, and other officials charged with ensuring public safety. Airspace awareness reduces the risk of drone interference with other aircraft and people and property on the ground.

"The new rules "get us closer to the day when we will more routinely see drone operations such as the delivery of packages," according to FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

The new rules will become effective 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. The Remote ID rule includes two compliance dates. Drone manufacturers will have 18 months to begin producing drones with Remote ID, with operators having an additional year to start using drones with Remote ID.

These rules come at a time when drones, technically known as Unmanned Aircraft (UA), represent the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. transportation sector.

As per U.S. Department of Transportation estimates, currently more than 1.7 million registered drone and 203,000 FAA-certificated remote pilots are there in the United States.

