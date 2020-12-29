South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.0% In November

The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That follows the 0.9 percent contraction in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales skidded 1.5 percent after dropping 0.2 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

