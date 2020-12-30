European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

House prices from the UK and flash consumer prices from Spain are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Russia's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data for December.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House price inflation is seen rising to 6.7 percent in December from 6.5 percent in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes preliminary consumer and producer prices for December. Economists forecast the harmonized index of consumer prices to drop 0.7 percent annually following a 0.8 percent decrease in November.

In the meantime, Switzerland's KOF leading index is due. The index reading is seen at 100.5 in December versus 103.5 a month ago.

