Austria Producer Prices Decline Slows In November

Austria's producer prices declined at a softer pace in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index decreased 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.5 percent fall in October.

The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 5.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for capital and consumer goods rose 0.5 percent, each in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

Economic News

