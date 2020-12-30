Croatia Retail Sales Decrease In November

Croatia's retail sales declined at a faster pace in November, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales in volume terms fell a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.7 percent increase in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.5 percent in November, after a 3.6 percent increase in the preceding month.

In value terms, retail sales decreased 6.5 percent annually in November and rose 1.4 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.