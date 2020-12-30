Portugal Industrial Production Drops In November

Portugal's industrial production dropped for the first time four months in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production decreased 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.4 percent increase in October.

Manufacturing output declined 2.1 percent yearly in November, following a 1.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Energy output fell 10.3 percent annually in November and production of investment goods fell 8.2 percent.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods increased by 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 5.0 percent in November, after a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.