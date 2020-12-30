Greece Producer Prices Fall In November

Greece producer prices declined at a faster pace in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The producer prices index declined 9.0 percent year-on-year in November, following a 6.9 percent fall in October.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market decreased by 6.8 percent and those of non-domestic market declined 15.8 percent in November.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy dropped 19.2 percent in November and those of intermediate goods fell 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 2.2 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods gained 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in November, same as seen in the prior month.

