China's Manufacturing Sector Growth Moderates In December

China's manufacturing sector growth moderated at the end of the year, survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.9 from 52.1 in November.

The score was forecast to drop marginally to 52.0. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The export order sub-index in manufacturing eased to 51.3 from 51.5 in November.

The non-manufacturing PMI that measures sentiment in the services and construction sectors declined to 55.7 in December from 56.4 a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.