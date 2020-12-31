South Korea's Inflation Slows In December

South Korea's inflation slowed marginally in December, data from Statistics Korea revealed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in November. The rate came in line with expectations.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation also slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month. At the same time, core consumer prices remained flat in December.

Data showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices advanced 6.2 percent and that of clothing and footwear by 0.6 percent.

Cost of housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels gained 0.1 percent, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices were down 0.1 percent.

