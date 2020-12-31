Dr.Kathleen Hicks Named Deputy Secretary Of Defense

President-elect Joe Biden announced the nomination of his two trusted advisors with decades of combined experience in national security to key posts in the Department of Defense. Biden nominated Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Dr.Colin Kahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

They will be partners to Secretary of Defense-designate Lloyd Austin to advance the Biden-Harris Administration's defense strategy, Biden said in a statement.

Dr. Kathleen Hicks is the Senior Vice President and Director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. With decades of national security and foreign policy experience, Dr. Hicks currently leads the Biden-Harris Transition's Defense Agency Review Team.

During the Obama Administration, she served as Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. A former career civil servant in the Pentagon for more than a decade, Dr. Hicks is the recipient of distinguished service awards from three Secretaries of Defense.

Dr. Colin Kahl is currently a Co-Director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, and a professor of political science at Stanford University. He is also a Strategic Advisor at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and served as Deputy Assistant to President Obama and National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Biden. Dr. Kahl began his career in government as an action officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and later served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East from 2009-2011.

Dr. Kahl has played a lead role in the development and implementation of the Pentagon's strategy and policy, including for a responsible drawdown and transition in Iraq, countering Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions and destabilizing activities, and strengthening the defense relationship with Israel.

He was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

