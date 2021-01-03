Hong Kong Bourse Ripe For Profit Taking

Ahead of the long weekend break for New Year's day, the Hong Kong stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, spiking more than 910 points or 3.5 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,230-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed thanks to ongoing coronavirus concerns and apprehension about the U.S. political scene as Republicans continue to try to overturn results of the presidential election. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties, stocks and casinos.

For the day, the index climbed 84.03 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,231.13 after trading between 27,163.51 and 27,340.99.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics surged 3.47 percent, while Techtronic Industries plummeted 2.47 percent, Meituan soared 2.36 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.03 percent, BOC Hong Kong plunged 1.67 percent, Alibaba tanked 1.53 percent, Hang Lung Properties accelerated 1.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.42 percent, AIA Group skidded 1.35 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 1.01 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and CITIC both rallied 0.92 percent, China Resources Land jumped 0.79 percent, Xiaomi Corporation climbed 0.76 percent, New World Development sank 0.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.52 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 0.51 percent, Sands China shed 0.44 percent, CNOOC lost 0.42 percent, AAC Technologies added 0.35 percent, ANTA Sports fell 0.24 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.23 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.11 percent and Power Assets was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Thursday before finally moving higher to end in the green.

The Dow climbed 196.88 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 30,606.48, while the NASDAQ rose 18.28 points or 0.14 percent to end at 12,888.28 and the S&P 500 gained 24.03 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,756.07.

The gains capped off a strong year for U.S. stocks, which moved sharply higher in 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic.

For the year, the Dow jumped 7.3 percent, the S&P 500 surged 16.3 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ skyrocketed 43.6 percent - benefitting from the stay-at-home orders issued in response to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a modest drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 26.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Thursday despite concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February rose $0.12 or 0.3 percent at $48.52 a barrel. WTI Crude oil futures lost 21 percent in 2020, while Brent crude futures tumbled more than 22 percent.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales later today; in October, sales were down 9.3 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis