Philippines Manufacturing Sector Slides In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to contract in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.

That's down from 49.9 in November, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, modest contraction in output was observed in December, while there was a strong decline in workforce numbers. However, sentiment improved to its highest since February.

Ongoing lockdown restrictions and poor weather contributed to a decline in output volumes in December. Although modest, the rate of decline was among the fastest in the series history.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.