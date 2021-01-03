Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.1 In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in December, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.1.

That's up from 48.4 in November, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders remained subdued, although employment levels stabilized last month. Input costs rose sharply.

Foreign demand for Malaysian manufactured goods also fell back, albeit with the pace of the reduction easing as some firms reported returning orders from outside Asia.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.