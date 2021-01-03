Thailand Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.

That's up from 50.4 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders both climbed for the fifth straight month, while input inflation accelerated to a 15-month high.

Last month also saw the weakest reduction in employment since last January.

