Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 51.3 In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.

That's up from 50.6 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, last month's reading marked the second-fastest rise in output in survey history.

Employment declined again, but at its weakest pace in 10 months. Many companies reported difficulties in securing materials.

Economic News

