Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Surges In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in December, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a decade-high manufacturing PMI score of 59.4.

That's up from 56.9 in November, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, firms reported sharper growth of output and new , although input costs rose rapidly as supplier delays worsened.

Although firms registered steeper increases in production and sales, they adopted a cautious approach to staffing levels.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.