The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in December at a steady pace, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.9.

That's unchanged from the November reading and it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were sustained but softer rises in output and new orders, while employment levels rose for the first time since April 2019. Business expectations remain positive.

South Korean manufacturers indicated a quicker expansion in purchasing activity, with the respective seasonally adjusted Index reaching its highest point since April 2010 as a result of increasing orders.

Economic News

