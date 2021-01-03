Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Moves Back To Expansion In December - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam climbed back into expansion territory in December, the latest survey from market Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That's up from November and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, a sharper rise in new orders supported an increase in production. Supplier delivery times lengthened markedly, and December saw the fastest rise in input costs since June 2018.

Rising production and expanded workforce numbers meant that firms were able to reduce backlogs of work, and to the greatest extent since August.

